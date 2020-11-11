KarLynn K. Eslick

Sioux City

KarLynn Kay Eslick, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D., after seven plus years of fighting lung cancer.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Home. Burial will be in Eastview Cemetery, Allen, Neb. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A future celebration of life is being planned for summer 2021. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

KarLynn came into this world on Sept. 23, 1964, with a fierce competitive spirit. Born to Art and Pharyce (Linafelter) Eslick, little did they know what an impact their first born would have on their lives. They were her biggest fans and chased after her to many softball, volleyball and basketball games, and even those long and boring track meets, with her little brother and sister grumpily along for the ride.

KarLynn was the most amazing aunt. Whether it be playing in the dirt, giving piggy-back rides, or watching their many sporting events, she was always there to encourage and cheer them on, with a few tips on what to do next time sprinkled in. She was never afraid to tell them how proud she was of each one of them, and was always quick to give a hug or high-five. She will definitely be missed in the stands in the coming years.

Whatever KarLynn was doing, she did it 100% of the way and never wavered in her desire to do her best. She dedicated 36 years to Great West Casualty Company and worked her way up to an underwriter assistant, where everyone knew her, loved her and fought her cancer battle alongside her.

Those who were blessed to know KarLynn were always guaranteed a quick smile, a lot of laughs and some coaching tips. Her antics on the softball field, racquetball court and volleyball court are legendary, as well as her many bumps, bruises and burns she proudly acquired and showed off. She made many lifelong friends through her sports obsession and she will not be easily forgotten by many.

Left to cherish her memory are her mom, Pharyce Eslick; brother, Kent (Brenda) Eslick; sister, Tracey Anderson; her beloved nieces and nephews, Nick, Meghan and Connor Eslick, and Ryan, Katelyn and Ross Anderson; grandniece, Ashlynn Eslick; long-time partner, Steve Logan; uncles, Leonard Linafelter and Forrest Smith; and many other family members and friends.

Those waiting to welcome her home are her dad, Art; grandparents, Lloyd and Marie Eslick, and Melvin and Adith Linafelter; aunts, Arlene Linafelter and Norma Smith; and uncle and aunt, Dale and Dovey Eslick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials to be designated to the future construction of the Mitchell Hospice House in Sioux City.