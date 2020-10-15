Katherine A. Drury

Sioux City

Katherine A. Drury, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, unexpectedly at her home.

Per her wishes, the body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Katherine was born on July 25, 1954, in Sioux City, the daughter of George and Roberta (Still) Harvey. She grew up in Sioux City but lived briefly in California and Texas in her early childhood. Katherine graduated from Central High School in 1972. Following high school graduation, Katherine worked for Catholic Charities in a group home for troubled girls.

On April 5, 1983, Katherine married Michael Drury in Sioux City. To this union two children were born. Katherine stayed home and raised her children while working other various jobs.

Katherine loved her family more than anything. She spent much of her time with her grandchildren, Jovee and Cal. She enjoyed gardening and traveling to the Southern coast of Oregon.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Michael of Sioux City; son, Michael Cody (Ashley) Drury of Des Moines; daughter, Kathryn (Tylar) McCulloch of Smithland, Iowa; sisters, Doreen (Jim) Walker of Sioux City, and Nancy Beckner of Sioux City; grandchildren, Jovee and Cal; and many nieces and nephews.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents.