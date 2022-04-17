Katherine Chase

Sioux City

Katherine Chase, 98, of Sioux City passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at First Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Katherine was one of 10 children born to Samuel and Emma (Cale) Gilson on Oct. 13, 1923 in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School. Katherine endured the loss of three husbands in her lifetime, Chester Grieve, Bill Mulheron, and Kenneth Chase. As a result, she gained three loving families with many children and extended family members who called her Mom.

Katherine worked for Sears for many years.

She was most passionate about water aerobics. She did this year-round late into her life at her home and also at Four Seasons in the winter. She also enjoyed sewing and playing Pinochle. She belonged to her card club for 70 years. She was a classy lady who loved fashion and the color pink. She will be remembered for the strength and resilience she showed throughout her lifetime and for the love she had for her large family.

Katherine is survived by her children, Ellen Carlson of Sioux City, Vicky (Curt) Baker of Sioux City, and Danny (Debra) Grieve of Byers, Colo.; very special niece, Donalda McCuddin of Sioux City; grandchildren, Amy (Chuck) Wenther, Angela (John) Llorens, Stephen (Laura) Grieve, Timothy (Amy) Grieve, Catelynn Grieve, Caleb (Sarah) Grieve, Dionne Grieve, and Carol Ann Grieve; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; son, Paul Grieve; and nine siblings.