Katherine 'Christy' Henjes

Dakota City

I, Katherine "Christy" Henjes, was born in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 11, 1948, to Daniel F. and Georgia M. (Willer) Maron. I passed on June 1, 2021, to wherever it is we go.

No services in accordance to my wishes; I do not like funerals or memorial services, so to all of my friends and family that I have not seen during this covid 19 pandemic, I will just say "See you on the other side."

I lived most of my life in Sioux City, Iowa, graduated from East High School in 1967.

I married Larry Henjes Sept. 6, 1969; we had only gone together for two weeks and two days when we decided to get married. No, I was not pregnant.

Larry and I did, however, later have two sons, Matthew (Sue) Henjes of Gretna, Neb., and Mason Henjes of Sioux City. We have three lovely grandchildren, Trinity and Brandon of Sioux City, and Alyssan of Gretna, Neb. I have one brother, Daniel Maron of Sioux City.

On July 13, 2018, I found out I had about two months to live, without starting chemotherapy. Therefore, my journey began.

Would I do the chemo again? Probably. I was able to be around for my 72nd birthday, our 51st anniversary and my first granddaughter graduating with honors.

Some of the days during chemo, I was alive, but not really living-but I did get to do many things and see many friends and family. Yeah, I would take the drugs again.

I will miss you all tremendously, but none more than my beloved Larry, my best friend, companion and lover.