Katherine Susan Samenus
Kansas City, Mo., formerly Sioux City
Katherine Susan Samenus of Kansas City and formerly of Sioux City, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gladstone, Mo. The service will be live streamed on the 'St Andrew the Apostle Gladstone MO' YouTube Channel. Inurnment be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, Kan. Arrangements are with Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, Kansas City, Mo. Online condolences may be sent to www.passantinobros.com.