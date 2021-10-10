Menu
Kathleen Hansen
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Kathleen 'Kay' (Winegardner) Hansen

Sioux City

Kathleen "Kay" (Winegardner) Hansen, 94, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Holy Spirit Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Faith United Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at Emerson, Neb. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Kathleen was born Jan. 8, 1927, in Emerson, Neb., to Jacob and Margaret Winegardner. She grew up in Emerson. Kay married her love, John Hansen, on April 15, 1948, who preceded her in death in 2007. She was employed at the Bridge Bay Café, Neisner's Dime Store, and Younker's Shoe Repair.

Kay loved to help other people. She enjoyed fishing in her younger days and now playing bingo. Kay also loved to browse at Goodwill and rummage sales.

She was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church.

Kay is survived by her sister, Margaret Curry of Jacksonville, N.C.; brother, Charles (Connie) Winegardner of Spirit Lake, Iowa; several nieces and nephews, including her niece, Cindy Lewin of Sioux City; her Holy Spirit family; and a friend, Karen Annis.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alice (Harold) Lewin, Joann (Willard) Vraspir, Bernard, Jake, and Ernie (Joann) Winegardner; brother-in-law, Vern Curry; and nephew, Doug Curry.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Oct
12
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Oct
13
Service
10:30a.m.
Faith United Presbyterian Church
4327 Morningside Ave, Sioux, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss Kay,I got to know her from the nursing home. I enjoyed visiting with her, and helping her when I could. My condolences go out to Cindy and family
Syndy Crooks
October 10, 2021
