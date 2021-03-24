Kathleen Marie Hippensteel

Sioux City

Kathleen Marie Hippensteel, 52, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, during a seizure.

Private family services were held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Kathy was a sweet, gentle and loving person. Many do not realize how loving and dear this little person was. Like her father, she loved her family, her children, and animals. Feeding squirrels with peanut butter bread and setting them in trees with steps she had made. She frequently took in starving cats and cared for them. When she was a child, Kathy's mother found a shoe box she had buried (as best as she could). Her mother opened the box and found a letter written to God asking him to take care of the puppy she had buried.

Kathy worked as a manager of Dee's Little Louisiana Restaurant. She worked very hard running the restaurant. She seldom, if ever, complained about anything. Kathy was loved by many. She was close to her grandmother. She loved her peach tree that still blooms, a simple life, gardening, and doing things for others.

Kathy knew our wonderful God Jehovah, and that gives her family reassurance that one day they will be together again. That during the resurrection, when our earth becomes ruled by God's beloved son, Jesus Christ, for 1,000 years, Jesus will undo all the evil that has followed the influences of the devil, Satan.

Kathy is survived by her children, Aaron Norman, Brieanna Lara, Jackson Norman, and Chyann Lara; her mother, Damaris Sutton; her siblings, Debra Ceballos, Mitzi Hill, Mia Estrada, and Jennie Walters; and her best friends, Jimmy Berens, Rita Harkin, and Shane Harkin.