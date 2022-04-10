Kathleen 'Kathy' Lynn Miles

South Sioux City

Kathleen "Kathy" Lynn Miles was born in Wayne, Neb., on Sept. 12, 1957, to Donald and Mildred (Millie) Miles. She died on Feb. 23, 2022, at the age of 65.

A celebration of life will be held at First Church, formerly known as First Assembly of God Church, 4420 Cheyenne Blvd. in Sioux City at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Kathy lived in Dakota City, Nebraska, as a child, and graduated from South Sioux City high school, where she was fondly known as "Pickles." Kathy was raised in First Assembly of God church in Siouxland. As a teen, she was a part of Teenspirations, a youth choir that toured by bus and sang on a weekly Christian TV broadcast, "Songs in the Night." With the exception of one year during which she lived in Orange County, Calif., Kathy spent the rest of her life in South Sioux City.

In September of 1978, Kathy graduated from Stewart's School of Hairstyling, and in October of 1978, she received her Iowa cosmetology license. Kathy practiced her cosmetology skills at a few locations until opening her own shop, Totally Kathy's, on Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City in 1983. The shop was her pride and joy; lifelong friends were made at Totally Kathy's and she loved spending time with her many clients. Kathy was always ready to offer a hug or a listening ear, and her shop was the place to be in the 1980s and 1990s.

In 1994, Kathy met Richard Simmons during his appearance at Interbake Foods. Richard and Kathy developed a very close relationship that would last for years. Together, they created infomercials and exercise videos. Kathy made guest appearances on TV shows and traveled on numerous cruises promoting Richard's program. Clearly, Kathy had more than 15 minutes of fame as she was a very important part of Richard's life and his weight loss industry.

In 2001, Kathy married Paul Johnson from Wisconsin. He died in 2008. Kathy was a caregiver to much of her family including her mother, father, aunt and uncle. After their deaths, she missed each of them terribly and was looking forward to the day they would be reunited.

In 2008, Kathy closed Totally Kathy's and enrolled at Western Iowa Tech Community College where she earned an associate of arts degree with an emphasis in art and painting. Whether creating a masterpiece in the salon chair or on a canvas, Kathy's talents and her love of creating something new, always shown through.

Kathy loved the Lord deeply and was a mighty prayer warrior. In Kathy's later years, when it became difficult for her to leave the home, she created a strong social media presence that connected her to other believers across the world. She was very involved as a online-moderator during Sunday morning services at Shadow Rock Church in LaQuinta, Calif. where her dear friends pastored. She also held a virtual prayer meeting every morning, where she blessed friends from around the country. Kathy had a daily podcast ministry and reached out to those in need of hearing a positive word.

Kathy was dearly loved by multitudes of friends throughout her life. From her beauty shop on South Sioux City's main street, to her connections thru Richard Simmons, her involvement at First Assembly and later Morningside Assembly of God, and her social media ministry, Kathy had friends that loved and cared for her around the world!

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Donald Miles; mother, Millie Miles; husband, Paul Johnson; and brother, Jerry Miles. She is survived by a niece, Katy Miles Anderson; and countless precious friends whose lives were forever changed by Kathy's love and compassion. Kathy will be deeply missed. But we rejoice that she is with her Lord and Savior and all who know him will see Kathy again!