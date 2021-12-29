Kathleen R. (Foley) O'Connor

Sioux City

Kathleen Regina (Foley) O'Connor of Sioux City passed at the age of 104. She was reunited with the loves-of-her-life: husband Harold V. and daughter Colleen, on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish, St. Boniface Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be the hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Kathleen was born on April 3, 1917 in Charter Oak, Iowa, to Hugh and Kathryn (Hartigan) Foley. She graduated from Charter Oak High School, and shortly thereafter moved to Sioux City in 1937. Kathleen married Harold V. O'Connor in Sioux City on Aug. 9, 1948.

Kathleen worked as a retail clerk at J.C. Penny for ten years, the S&H Green Stamp Store for four years, the Auditorium Box Office for two seasons, and the Heelan Concessions for over 20 years beside her husband Harold. Kathleen was 100 percent Irish and blessed with the gift of gab and a bright Irish smile. She never met a stranger. Kathleen loved to accompany her husband on his commission buying trips to "the country."

Kathleen's love of baseball started at a young age while being the "tagalong" with her brothers and husband to many games, including watching her brother, Francis, pitch in the Hubbard League and Softball League all over the state and Midwest. On her 102nd birthday, with a twinkle in her eyes and a smile on her face, her advice for a long life was "Be naughty."

Kathleen is survived by her brother Francis Foley of Sioux City; nieces Pat Lewis of Sioux City, Katie (Rene) Loraditch of Sioux City, Sue Jones of Brookings, S.D., and Mary O'Connor of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and many great-nieces and -nephews.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold in 1994; daughter Colleen in 1973; sister Marie Jones; brothers John, Leo, and Hugh Foley; nieces Constance Sorbe, and Kaye Peterson; and nephews Jim Jones and Jim Lewis.

Casket Bearers for the service will be Carey Chicoine, Alan Chicoine, Kyle Peterson, Shawn Peterson, Jeff Lewis, Dan Lewis, Matt Jones, Robby Loraditch, T.J. Wente, Jim Walker, Rick Dominowski, and Pat Ammann.

Memorials may be directed to St. Boniface Catholic Church in Kathleen's name.