Kathryn K. Holverson

Moorhead, Iowa

Kathryn Kay "Kathy" (Hinkel) Holverson, 74, of Moorhead, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Dunlap Care Center in Dunlap, Iowa.

Private family services will be held at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa, with Darren C. E. Goslar officiating. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery, Moorhead. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Kathy, the youngest daughter of Donald "Bus" and Opal (Laidler) Hinkel, was born in Pisgah, Iowa, on Nov. 13, 1945.

She married Clayton "Butch" Holverson on August 16, 1964 in Moorhead, Iowa. To this union, two children were born, Heidi and Reid. Butch passed away in 2008.

Kathy attended Moorhead Public Schools through the 11th grade and was a member of the first graduating class of East Monona, graduating in 1963. Kathy served as state president of the FHA organization 1962-63 and enjoyed traveling that went with her office. She attended Iowa State University at Ames for one year.

During high school, she was employed at the R&R Food Store in Moorhead and also worked there following her marriage. She later worked in the business offices at East Monona and West Monona Schools for many years. She enjoyed the students and staff in both districts and would speak of the many student accomplishments. Being part of education was a very important part of her life. After school retirement, she worked part-time at Spring Valley Grain and Spring Valley Ag in Moorhead and enjoyed the Johnson Family.

Kathy was an active member in the Moorhead Christian Church, serving on several committees. She enjoyed her family, following her children and grandchildren school and 4-H activities. She loved being a grandma. Her hobbies included cooking and reading and baking and crafting with the granddaughters, attending cattle shows to watch the granddaughters was a special highlight for her. Kathy was a caregiver for Butch, during his illness and for Edna, while Edna resided in her own home.

Survivors include one daughter, Heidi (Matt) Eivins of Dubuque, Iowa; one son, Reid (Leah) Holverson of Sioux Center, Iowa; one sister, Lois Hoffman of Moorhead; granddaughters, Haley and Taylor Holverson of Sioux Center; stepgrandchildren, Anthony, Ariel and Austin Eivins; brother-in-law, Maynard Holverson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald "Bus" and Opal (Laidler) Hinkel; husband, Clayton "Butch" Holverson; one sister, Jeanne Irwin; parents-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.