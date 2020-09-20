Kathy Ann Ball

South Sioux City

Kathy Ann Ball, 59, of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Douglas Dill officiating. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Kathy was born on Feb. 2, 1961, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Arnold and Marilyn (Watson) Hattig. She graduated from South Sioux City High School and attended WITCC, earning an associate's degree.

Kathy worked as a paralegal for several law firms until retirement. She enjoyed gardening, was a master at crossword puzzles, and loved her dogs.

She is survived by her children, Chad Ball of South Sioux City, and Zachary Ball of Sioux City; and a sister, Kim (Greg) Cross of Des Moines, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Marilyn Hattig; and her ex-husband, Phouvone Ratsabouth.