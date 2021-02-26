Kathy 'Tassy' Gilbert

Sioux City

Kathy "Tassy" Gilbert, 82, of Sioux City, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at a local hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of the Holy Cross Parish, (located at 3012 Jackson St, Sioux City) with Rev. David Hemann officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. For those who would like to participate virtually, the service will be live streamed at www.holycrosssc.org/kathleen-gilbert-funeral. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.christysmith.com.

Kathy was born on Dec. 30, 1938, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Gene and Molly (Brentano) Iglehart. She graduated from Glenbard high school in Glen Ellyn, Ill., in 1956 and later graduated from the Chicago Art Institute. She was a commercial artist for many years before becoming a full-time homemaker. On June 5, 1965, she married Jim Gilbert in Overland Park, Kan. They raised two sons, Jimmy and Gene.

Kathy had a lifelong passion for arts and crafts. She created countless Boy Scout awards for her sons' troops and aided in many projects. She enjoyed still life painting and turned numerous rocks into painted owl paper weights. In her later years, she took great pride in welcoming all new extended family members with handmade Christmas stockings.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, Jimmy and Gene; her grandson, London; her sister, Emily; and her brother Rick.

Kathy is preceded in death by her father, Gene; and her mother, Molly.