Kathy A. Joy

Cushing, Iowa

Kathy A. Joy, 64, of Cushing, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at a local hospital.

Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville with Clif Cockburn officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held on from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Kathy Ann Joy was born Dec. 10, 1957, to Leo Lawrence Schleimer and Theresa Ann (Dickman) Hirst in Wichita Falls, Texas, at Sheppard Air Force Base. She graduated from Willow Community High School in 1976.

Kathy was united in marriage to Don Joy, Jr. on June 4, 1983, at the Holstein Town and Country Club. They were blessed with three children, Erin, Shawn, and Tara. They made their home in Cushing.

Through the years Kathy worked as a housekeeper at St. Joseph's Hospital, was a waitress, opened her home as a daycare and was a business manager for many years at Joy Auto Supply. Kathy loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, camping and antiquing.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Don Joy, Jr. of Cushing; mother, Theresa Hirst of Washta, Iowa; children, daughter, Erin Joy (Aaron Peterson) of Sioux City; son, Shawn (Brooke) Joy of Cushing; daughter, Tara (Michael) Whitmire of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Hudson, Grant, and Brodie; sisters, Leann (Gary) Boecker of Graettinger, Iowa, and Mary Biles of Brighton, Colo.; and eight nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leo; and brother, Thomas.