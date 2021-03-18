Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kay Huisman
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Kay Huisman

Sioux City

79, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I loved Kay as my own family .... always referred to her as my grandma Kay.... miss her , wonderful lady
vicki
March 12, 2022
Dear family, I worked with Kay at the Super Valu in south Sioux She was smart, hard working and FUN! She is missed!
Debbie Lyman
March 22, 2021
Denny and the girls... kay was a wonderful person with a heart of gold.. working with her was a pleasure she became a very close friend ... i love grandma kay ... watch over all of us... wrapp your angel wings tightly arround your family in comfort during this time ... till we see each othet again , Rest in Peace
Vicki.
March 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Kay's passing, prayers go out to her daughters and grand children. I worked with her at Sunshine Food Market in 1982 till 1991. She loved her three daughters and will be missed by her grandchildren.
Chris Cornell
March 18, 2021
Gramma Kay (to all the daycare kids) was a lovely lady and will truly be missed by all who knew her. Prayers for peace and comfort to her family
Marlys sorensen
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results