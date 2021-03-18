To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
I loved Kay as my own family .... always referred to her as my grandma Kay.... miss her , wonderful lady
vicki
March 12, 2022
Dear family, I worked with Kay at the Super Valu in south Sioux
She was smart, hard working and FUN! She is missed!
Debbie Lyman
March 22, 2021
Denny and the girls... kay was a wonderful person with a heart of gold.. working with her was a pleasure she became a very close friend ... i love grandma kay ... watch over all of us... wrapp your angel wings tightly arround your family in comfort during this time ... till we see each othet again , Rest in Peace
Vicki.
March 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Kay's passing, prayers go out to her daughters and grand children.
I worked with her at Sunshine Food Market in 1982 till 1991. She loved her three daughters and will be missed by her grandchildren.
Chris Cornell
March 18, 2021
Gramma Kay (to all the daycare kids) was a lovely lady and will truly be missed by all who knew her. Prayers for peace and comfort to her family