Keith Allan Becker

Sioux City

Keith Allan Becker, 54, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at a local hospital.

Memorial Services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, with a visitation one hour prior to service time at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Keith was born Aug. 20, 1966, in Sioux City, the son of Gerald and Judy (Smith) Becker. He was raised in Sioux City and attended West High School. Following high school, he worked as a carpet layer with his cousin, Joel, for over 20 years. He then worked for Prodenco Group until his health forced him to retire.

Keith was passionate about playing guitar; he played for many years and was in the band, Madder Daddy. He enjoyed anything outdoors including bow hunting, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and camping. He was a Minnesota Vikings fan and never knew a stranger; he made friends everywhere he went.

Those left to honor his memory are his parents, Gerald and Judy Becker of Sioux City; son, Jeremiah Becker of Sioux City; stepdaughter, Becky Sweda of Sioux City; stepgranddaughter, Zoe Sweda of Sioux City; brother, Kurt (Angela) Becker of Sioux City; nephews, Hunter and Zane Becker; nieces, Samantha and Nicole Becker; wife, Christy Becker of Sioux City; mother-in-law, Sharon Sweda of Dakota City; brothers-in-law, Travis Sweda and Tony Sweda; sister-in-law, Shirley Sweda; best friend, Brad Tullis of Sioux City; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Becker; paternal grandparents, Gladys and Fred Becker; and maternal grandparents, Avonell and Louis Smith.