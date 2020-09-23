Keith McCuddin

Sioux City

Ronald "Keith" McCuddin, 89, of Sioux City, went home to be with his Lord on Sept. 21, 2020, with his family by his side.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. today at Wesley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Todd Schlitter and Rev. Laurice Streyffeler officiating. Masonic services will be given by Triangle Lodge, and military honors will be held at the church by the U.S. Naval Reserve. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Keith was born on June 21, 1931, to Kent and Grace (Bladt) McCuddin. He was the older brother to Gary and Mick. He went to school in Leeds. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and the reserves for four years.

On Sept. 8, 1962, he married the love of his life, Elaine Ewoldt. They had two boys, Russ and Clint. In 1969, he started at Missouri Valley Steel learning on the job to be a structural draftsman. He drafted the plans for the Theo's building, helped on the project for the skywalk system in downtown Sioux City, and help with the HoChuck building.

Keith belonged to the Triangle Masonic Lodge as a Master in 1968. He was active in Scottish Rite of Sioux City as Knight Commander of the court of Honor.

He was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church and served in many activities and projects, including the S.A.L.T. Monday noon meal.

Keith enjoyed camping as a family, teaching adult bible study, and reading books. He was well known for telling everyone, "I love you."

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Donalda McCuddin; brother, Dale "Mick" McCuddin; sons, Russ (Lori) of East Moline, Ill., and Clint (Dixie) of Moville, Iowa; grandchildren, Collin McCuddin of Geneseo, Ill., and Macie McCuddin of Davenport, Iowa; brother-in-law, Virgil (Bonnie) Ewoldt of Spirit Lake, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Vera Ewoldt of Arizona, and Lois Tilton of Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close family friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine; and brother, Gary.

Keith's family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff for their loving care, and Siouxland P.A.C.E.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith's name to Wesley United Methodist Church.