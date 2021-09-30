Keith Newman

Sioux City

Keith Newman, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at a local hospital.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Keith was born on Aug. 27, 1936, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Clayton and Hazel (VanBuskirk) Newman. He was united in marriage to Karen Giffin in 1962. Together they had three children: Michael, Lisa, and Sarah.

Keith worked as a mechanic for International Harvester and drove a school bus for area schools. He was a member of the Eagles where he served as Local President, State President, and Secretary for many years. He enjoyed watching Fox News, collecting coins, traveling, and watching golf. He was a longtime member of Morningside Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his daughter Lisa (Russ Flick) Haglund; daughter-in-law Chamane Berger; son-in-law Tony Freeman; four grandchildren Kelsie (Levi) Chartier, Michael and Karlie Haglund, and Jaci (Skylar) Hard; three step-grandchildren Ashley Haglund, Jodi Van Beek (Haglund), and Cory Loux; one great-grandchild Ace Hard; a great-granddaughter due in November; five step-great-grandchildren Ashlynn, Kendrin, Braydon, Emersen (Van Beek), and Jalen Hogan; sister, Neva Bean of Salix, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son Michael Newman; daughter Sarah Freeman; granddaughter Karsen Freeman; son-in-law DeWayne Haglund; two sisters; one brother; and wife, Karen Newman.