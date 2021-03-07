Menu
Keith A. Peters
Gary's Funeral Home Inc
405 Hopkinsville St
Greenville, KY

Keith A. Peters

Formerly Danbury, Iowa

Keith A. Peters, 82, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.

Keith hated cold weather and snow, so a memorial service will be held in the spring in Sioux City.

He was born in Danbury.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughter, Dee Dee Kennedy (James); and grandchildren, Chloe' Romano, Carolyne Sheppelman, Katherine Devers, and Evan, Christian, Aidan, and Addison Kennedy; siblings, Jack (Jan) of Des Moines, and Pat (Jean), and Mary Dermit (Mark) of Sioux City; nieces, Jill Feldman, Jeni Kramer, Elizabeth Sylvester; nephews, Matthew Peter and Jon Dermit; great-nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Helene; daughter, Holly Jo Devers; and nephew, Tony Peter.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.
Gary's Funeral Home Inc
