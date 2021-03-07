Keith A. Peters

Formerly Danbury, Iowa

Keith A. Peters, 82, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.

Keith hated cold weather and snow, so a memorial service will be held in the spring in Sioux City.

He was born in Danbury.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughter, Dee Dee Kennedy (James); and grandchildren, Chloe' Romano, Carolyne Sheppelman, Katherine Devers, and Evan, Christian, Aidan, and Addison Kennedy; siblings, Jack (Jan) of Des Moines, and Pat (Jean), and Mary Dermit (Mark) of Sioux City; nieces, Jill Feldman, Jeni Kramer, Elizabeth Sylvester; nephews, Matthew Peter and Jon Dermit; great-nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Helene; daughter, Holly Jo Devers; and nephew, Tony Peter.