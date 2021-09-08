Menu
Kenneth H. Buell
FUNERAL HOME
Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home
207 S. Altona St
Holstein, IA

Kenneth H. Buell

Holstein, Iowa

Kenneth H. Buell, 75, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn., after a courageous battle with cancer.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein with Pastor Jason P. Larson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein. A meal will be served at the Holstein Country Club following the committal service. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Ken is the cherished husband of Patricia Tapp; father to John (Sandi) Tapp and Joseph (Sarah) Tapp; grandpa to Becca, Kenny (his namesake), Kassi and Lexxi; great-grandpa to Christopher; bonus Dad to Leann Stulc and Allison Buell-Steyskal (Garrett, Shelby, Em); brother of Andy (Leanne) Buell; brother-in-law to Terri Locke-Buell; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nicklas D. Jensen Holstein
1600 S. Kiel St., Holstein, IA
Sep
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nicklas D. Jensen Holstein
1600 S. Kiel St., Holstein, IA
Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home
So very saddened by the loss of Kenny.....Not only was he that fun little brother of my late classmate, Willis, but he grew into a man of integrity and accomplishment over the years! We had several wonderful and nostalgic phone conversations over the years. May he rest in peace in God's everlasting arms... My thoughts and prayers are with you....
Jerri Jean Cole Linke..
Friend
September 8, 2021
