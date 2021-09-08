Kenneth H. Buell

Holstein, Iowa

Kenneth H. Buell, 75, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn., after a courageous battle with cancer.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein with Pastor Jason P. Larson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein. A meal will be served at the Holstein Country Club following the committal service. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Ken is the cherished husband of Patricia Tapp; father to John (Sandi) Tapp and Joseph (Sarah) Tapp; grandpa to Becca, Kenny (his namesake), Kassi and Lexxi; great-grandpa to Christopher; bonus Dad to Leann Stulc and Allison Buell-Steyskal (Garrett, Shelby, Em); brother of Andy (Leanne) Buell; brother-in-law to Terri Locke-Buell; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.