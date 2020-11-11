Menu
Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Kenneth L. Beaulieu, 84, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Services were held Nov. 10 at South Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Gretna, Neb. Burial was in Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler in Omaha.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Beaulieu; children, Pam Beaulieu, Scott (Lisa Gobar) Beaulieu, and Jacque (Jeff) Zimmerman; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Randy (Jennifer) Beaulieu.

Memorials may be directed to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Nov
9
Service
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Nov
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
S. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
7790 S. 192nd St., Gretna, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Beaulier Family, Our condolences on the loss of your husband and father, Kenneth. We are praying for your family during this difficult time!
Theresa and Greg Keane
November 8, 2020
Praying that you are comforted by the loving memories of him and drawn closer to God's love as you let go of your loved one. May the Angels lead him into Paradise and the Saints greet him along the way. Lifting up prayers for all of you.
Susan Moylan
November 8, 2020