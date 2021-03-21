Kenneth Larry 'Kenny' Vuncannon

Kenneth Larry "Kenny" Vuncannon, 63, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Kenny. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel is assisting his family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Kenny was born on Oct. 20, 1957, in Sioux City, to Larry and Mary (Johnson) Vuncannon. He graduated from West High School in 1976, alongside the school's first graduating class.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and went on to serve our country in Germany before returning to Sioux City. Upon his return, he attended WITCC, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. After his graduation from WITCC, he moved to Nevada for a few years before returning to Sioux City.

He opened Nippers Bar in the early 2000s, where he had the joy of working alongside his daughter, Lacey, for some time. Nippers closed around 2012. Most recently, Kenny worked at IDFI for a number of years.

Kenny loved motorcycles, racing, and tinkering on old cars. He also loved his granddaughters with his whole heart.

He is survived by his daughter, Lacey Oldenburg (Wade) of Homer, Neb.; two granddaughters, Mckinsie and Emma; his sister, Gail Frank (Doug) of Sioux City; and two nieces, Missy and Jennifer (Jesse).

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his two beloved dogs, Scruffy and Tattoo.