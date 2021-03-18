Kenny G. Conner

Moville, Iowa

Kenny G. Conner, 77, of Moville, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at a local hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, followed by lunch and fellowship at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. A private family committal service will take place at Fairfield Rock Branch Cemetery, rural Correctionville. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday with the family present until the time of service. For those unable to attend the service it will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Online condolences can be sent to rohdefh.com.

Kenny was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Moville, the son of Warren and Evelyn (Petersen) Conner. Kenny grew up in Moville and lived and worked in the Moville area. Kenny loved his family and enjoyed camping with family and friends. During Kenny's lifetime he drove trucks, was a bus driver for a local nursing home, and drove school bus.

He is survived by his significant other who was the love of his life, Connie Bradley; daughters, Kerri Jepsen, and Amy Boos; and grandsons, Casey Jepsen, and Kurt Bahrke.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents.