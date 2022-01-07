Menu
Kevin Lee Biederman
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Kevin Lee Biederman

Allen, Neb.

58, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Graveside Services: Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, South Sioux City. Arrangements with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery
South Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kevin you were a very special person in my life! Very heart warming when you smiled! :) You will be truly missed! Love Always! Donna
Donna Kelley
January 9, 2022
Christmas 2021. Two special gifts from one special lady that was close to his heart. Miss you Kevin.
Dennis
January 8, 2022
So many memories over the years caring for such a sweet harted man. So many laughs made my day when he yell out MORE when he loved something my wife had made. He loved the farm or should I say Ranch like he says. Getting his scooter stuck in the mud or tipping it over on the hill. And then just smile ear to ear. I miss you so much. But I know you are in the arms of Jesus now. No more pain or sorrow. Love you always Bro.
Dennis Biederman
January 7, 2022
