So many memories over the years caring for such a sweet harted man. So many laughs made my day when he yell out MORE when he loved something my wife had made. He loved the farm or should I say Ranch like he says. Getting his scooter stuck in the mud or tipping it over on the hill. And then just smile ear to ear. I miss you so much. But I know you are in the arms of Jesus now. No more pain or sorrow. Love you always Bro.

Dennis Biederman January 7, 2022