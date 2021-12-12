Menu
Kevin Burns
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Kevin Burns

Sioux City

Kevin Burns, 74, passed away Tuesday De. 7, 2021, from COVID at a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Services will held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.

Kevin Lewis Burns was born Wednesday, November 12, 1947, to Keith and Pauline (Karras) Burns in Sioux City. He graduated from Central High School. He met Geneavonna Hanner, and they were married Dec. 10, 1971. Dec. 10, 2021, is their 50th wedding anniversary. Together they raised three children Kie, Barry, and Shawna. Kevin retired from YMCA as a building engineer then created, owned, and operated KEVCO Pools.

Kevin was a proud Marine, serving during Vietnam. He enjoyed celebrating the Marine Birthday every year with his fellow Jarheads. Oorah!

Kevin was a friend to many. He had a way to make you feel special, like you are the most important person to him! He cherished his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was always supportive of whatever they were involved in. He loved to spoil them with candy... "He was Grandpa, and HE was the boss!" He loved cake, frosting, and water fights. Many nieces and nephews will remember he and Kie's efforts in making the BEST water slide ever!

Kevin will be remembered as a music loving, sweet tooth, smart mouth commenting friend who will be missed by all.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife Genie; his sons Kie (Shaunda) Ahrens, and Barry (Audrey) Howard; daughter Shawna (Barry) Smith; grandchildren Brianna (Josh) Davenport, Jess Ahrens, Taylor Burns, Kieron (Morgan Watson) Ahrens, Conner Davis, and Maddison (Josh Mitchell) Ahrens; great-grandchildren Amelia, Nova, Kiel, Abel; brothers Curt (Mary) Burns, and Tom Burns; and sister Nancee Payne.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law Hugo, Billy, Tom, Al, Chris; sister-in-law Susan; nephew Jared Burns; niece Katrina Hanner; and close friend Garry Swanberg.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Dec
16
Service
7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Very sorry to hear of Kevin´s passing. To his wife and children my sincere condolences. To Curt-Tom and Nancee he was a good brother and friend he will be missed.May his memory be eternal.
Fred Courey
Friend
December 16, 2021
I was shocked and saddened when I heard of Kevin's passing. I knew him from when I was on the Y Board but also appreciated all the tile work and pool maintenance that he provided us. Although our interactions have been less in the recent years, I considered him a good friend and always valued our contacts. My condolences to Genie the entire family. I am sure he will be sorely missed by many. Ken Keith
Ken Keith
Friend
December 14, 2021
Genie ; I don´t believe I´ve met you but I knew Kevin for many years snd really enjoyed our friendship . I was on the board at the Siouxland Y for years and worked with a Kevin there . After he started his business he did tile work in my kitchen . He was a great guy and I know he will be greatly missed by many , many people , I´m so sorry for your loss and extend my deepest sympathy to you . Doug Ohlfest
Doug ohlfest
Friend
December 13, 2021
My condolences to all Kevin's loved ones.
Lisa Stamoulis
Other
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results