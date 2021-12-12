Kevin Burns

Sioux City

Kevin Burns, 74, passed away Tuesday De. 7, 2021, from COVID at a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Services will held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.

Kevin Lewis Burns was born Wednesday, November 12, 1947, to Keith and Pauline (Karras) Burns in Sioux City. He graduated from Central High School. He met Geneavonna Hanner, and they were married Dec. 10, 1971. Dec. 10, 2021, is their 50th wedding anniversary. Together they raised three children Kie, Barry, and Shawna. Kevin retired from YMCA as a building engineer then created, owned, and operated KEVCO Pools.

Kevin was a proud Marine, serving during Vietnam. He enjoyed celebrating the Marine Birthday every year with his fellow Jarheads. Oorah!

Kevin was a friend to many. He had a way to make you feel special, like you are the most important person to him! He cherished his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was always supportive of whatever they were involved in. He loved to spoil them with candy... "He was Grandpa, and HE was the boss!" He loved cake, frosting, and water fights. Many nieces and nephews will remember he and Kie's efforts in making the BEST water slide ever!

Kevin will be remembered as a music loving, sweet tooth, smart mouth commenting friend who will be missed by all.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife Genie; his sons Kie (Shaunda) Ahrens, and Barry (Audrey) Howard; daughter Shawna (Barry) Smith; grandchildren Brianna (Josh) Davenport, Jess Ahrens, Taylor Burns, Kieron (Morgan Watson) Ahrens, Conner Davis, and Maddison (Josh Mitchell) Ahrens; great-grandchildren Amelia, Nova, Kiel, Abel; brothers Curt (Mary) Burns, and Tom Burns; and sister Nancee Payne.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law Hugo, Billy, Tom, Al, Chris; sister-in-law Susan; nephew Jared Burns; niece Katrina Hanner; and close friend Garry Swanberg.