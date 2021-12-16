Menu
Kevin Burns
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Kevin Burns

Sioux City

74, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Services: Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation: Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Dec
16
Service
7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
Very sorry to hear of Kevin´s passing. To his wife and children my sincere condolences. To Curt-Tom and Nancee he was a good brother and friend he will be missed.May his memory be eternal.
Fred Courey
Friend
December 16, 2021
I was shocked and saddened when I heard of Kevin's passing. I knew him from when I was on the Y Board but also appreciated all the tile work and pool maintenance that he provided us. Although our interactions have been less in the recent years, I considered him a good friend and always valued our contacts. My condolences to Genie the entire family. I am sure he will be sorely missed by many. Ken Keith
Ken Keith
Friend
December 14, 2021
Genie ; I don´t believe I´ve met you but I knew Kevin for many years snd really enjoyed our friendship . I was on the board at the Siouxland Y for years and worked with a Kevin there . After he started his business he did tile work in my kitchen . He was a great guy and I know he will be greatly missed by many , many people , I´m so sorry for your loss and extend my deepest sympathy to you . Doug Ohlfest
Doug ohlfest
Friend
December 13, 2021
My condolences to all Kevin's loved ones.
Lisa Stamoulis
Other
December 12, 2021
