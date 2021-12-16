Genie ; I don´t believe I´ve met you but I knew Kevin for many years snd really enjoyed our friendship . I was on the board at the Siouxland Y for years and worked with a Kevin there . After he started his business he did tile work in my kitchen . He was a great guy and I know he will be greatly missed by many , many people , I´m so sorry for your loss and extend my deepest sympathy to you . Doug Ohlfest

Doug ohlfest Friend December 13, 2021