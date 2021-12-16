Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Dec
16
Service
7:00p.m.
Very sorry to hear of Kevin´s passing. To his wife and children my sincere condolences. To Curt-Tom and Nancee he was a good brother and friend he will be missed.May his memory be eternal.
Fred Courey
Friend
December 16, 2021
I was shocked and saddened when I heard of Kevin's passing. I knew him from when I was on the Y Board but also appreciated all the tile work and pool maintenance that he provided us. Although our interactions have been less in the recent years, I considered him a good friend and always valued our contacts.
My condolences to Genie the entire family. I am sure he will be sorely missed by many.
Ken Keith
Ken Keith
Friend
December 14, 2021
Genie ;
I don´t believe I´ve met you but I knew Kevin for many years snd really enjoyed our friendship .
I was on the board at the Siouxland Y for years and worked with a Kevin there .
After he started his business he did tile work in my kitchen .
He was a great guy and I know he will be greatly missed by many , many people ,
I´m so sorry for your loss and extend my deepest sympathy to you .
Doug Ohlfest