Kevin Copple

Brookshire, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Kevin Copple, 66, of Brookshire passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his home.

He was born Aug. 4, 1955, in Sioux City, the son of Jace Leroy and Lois Arlene Roberts Copple. Kevin grew up and attended high school in Huntsville, Ala., graduating in 1973. He attended Iowa State University, earning a BS in Chemical Engineering, and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, earning his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Lois; brother, Kerry and his wife, Lori; sister, Nanette and her husband, Kerry Fladung; his wife, Ella Zhang of China, and daughter, Teressa; his first wife, Susan Copple and their children, Natashia, Trevor and Vanessa; and eight nephews and nieces and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jace.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends contributions to Samaritan's Purse in Kevin's memory.