Kevin E. McDonald

Sioux City

Kevin E. McDonald, 58, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at a local hospital following a long battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Oddfellow Park in Dakota City. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Kevin was born on Nov. 10, 1961, on a U.S. Army base in Chinon, France. He was the son of Charles H. and Patricia A. (Pregler) McDonald. He graduated from East High School in 1980 and from Western Iowa Tech Community College in 2014 with a degree in interior design.

On June 21, 1980, Kevin married Debora Cooper at Grace United Methodist Church. To this union, two sons were born. Debora preceded Kevin in death on April 15, 2013. On Aug. 28, 2020, Kevin married Cheryl Newton in Sergeant Bluff.

Kevin was a long time Sioux City resident. He had lived many places throughout his life, following moving to the Midwest from Virginia when he was a teenager. He worked in various retail management positions but was most passionate about his most recent career in home health care.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Cheryl of Sergeant Bluff; sons, Shawn (Ann) of Dakota City, and Seth (Kayla) of Sioux City; brothers, Rod (Emily) of Fairborn, Ohio, and David (Kitty) of Louisa, Va.; grandchildren, Jayda, Delia, Kayden, Britton, Gaige, and Vivian; several nieces and nephews; and in-laws.

Kevin was preceded in death by his first wife; parents; and brother, Johnny "Mac" McDonald.