Kevin, had a good singing voice in South Sioux City High School Choir. I was in that choir with Kevin. He will be missed by many South Sioux City High School alumni. He loved his family very much assisting with a younger brother's recovery from a biking accident that occurred at the Sioux City Landfill. Kevin loved his mom and dad, sister and brothers along with his own wife and children. God Bless his family

