Kim Bradley Merchant
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kober Funeral Home - Elk Point
802 E Washington St
Elk Point, SD

Kim Bradley Merchant

Elk Point, S.D.

Kim Bradley Merchant, 64, of Elk Point, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Sept. 27, 2021.

There will be a private service for immediate family members. Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Kim was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on July 31, 1957. He was the oldest of three children born to Eugene and Norma Merchant. Kim attended Richland Elementary School and graduated from Elk Point High School in 1976.

Kim worked on construction projects for several years with his father, Eugene Merchant. Kim enjoyed watching sports of all types, listening to classic rock music, riding his bike, and spending time with family. He enjoyed a good laugh and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and neighbors.

Kim is survived by his brother, Jeff (Naomi) Merchant of Spearfish, S.D.; his sister, Babette Merchant of Alcester, S.D.; and three nephews, Dustin (Ashley) Oberg of Alcester, Harrison Merchant of Alcester, and Hamilton Merchant of Spearfish.

Kim was preceded in death by his loving parents, Eugene and Norma Merchant; and his niece, Tiffani Lee Oberg.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Kober Funeral Home - Elk Point
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for the family of Kim Merchant! May he rest in peace! I remember Kim playing baseball on our Little league team as a young man! My sympathy goes out to the family.
Craig Carroll
Friend
October 3, 2021
