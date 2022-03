Kit Kooima

Rock Valley, Iowa

86, died Monday, March 14, 2022. Services: March 21 at 10:30 a.m., First Christian Reformed Church, Rock Valley. Burial: following services, Valley View Cemetery. Visitation: March 20 from 2 to 4 p.m., Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley. Livestream of service available at www.firstcrcrv.org.