L.V. 'Al' Fagan

Merrill, Iowa

We mourn the loss of Illustrious Sir L.V. "Al" Fagan who laid down his working tools and entered the celestial lodge on high Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Masonic Service/Prayer Service will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, visitation will start at 4 p.m. with family present at 6 p.m., at Merrill First United Methodist Church, 401 Main Street, Merrill, Iowa 51038. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, visitation with family present at 9:30 a.m., at the church. Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Merrill with military honors and Rat Patrol Escort. Lunch and fellowship will follow at the Merrill Civic Center. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Al's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Leland V. "Al" Fagan was born Dec. 14, 1931, on a farm west of Merrill to Alan L. and Verna I. (Gabel) Fagan. He attended school in Merrill, graduating in 1949. Following high school, Al served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was with the 204th Field Artillery Battalion. Following the war, Al served in the Army Reserve until his Honorable Discharge as Sergeant First Class. He then worked as a telegrapher with the Burlington Northern Railroad. Al was married to Audrey (Blum) Kennedy for 24 years; together they had three children.

In 1956, Al took a position with the City of Sioux City Engineering Department. He worked there for 35 years, retiring as the Chief of Land Surveying. It was then that he and his son, Alan started their business Al Fagan Land Surveying. He was active and enjoyed being outdoors, he always had a positive comment about the day. He was a great mentor and assisted many in their pursuit to work in the Land Surveying Profession. Al worked until he was 80 years old.

On Dec. 19, 1980, Al and Beverly Kastner were united in marriage and added two daughters to the family. They were active together in their community and shared many great adventures together. They have made Merrill their home since 1991.

Al was an active member of the Merrill First United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees and, in years past, sang in the choir. He also received the United Methodist Women's Mission Pin. Al was a member of the Merrill Lions Club and past Commander of the Olsen-Halweg American Legion Post 125 and recently received his 60 year pin. He was a 63 year member of Landmark Lodge #103 where he served as Master in 1967. He was active in the Sioux City Scottish Rite and was coroneted a 33° Inspector General Honorary in 1983. Al was active in the Sioux City York Rite Bodies where he was High Priest, Illustrious Master and Eminent Commander.

Al was an active member of Shriner's International; he was a charter member of the Abu Bekr Rat Patrol and served his temple as Potentate in 1996. He was a member of Sioux City High Twelve Founders Club, Royal Order of Jesters Court 124, he has been an Admiral in the Great Navy of Nebraska since 1995, Past Sovereign of the Red Cross of Constantine in Des Moines, member of Triangle Lodge #643, and a 41 year member of Rose Croix Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.

In 2008 Al purchased a Kawasaki Mule and could be found traveling the streets of Merrill until his passing. He wants his many friends and Masonic brethren to know they all had a special place in his heart. Al was honored to have the Merrill baseball field dedicated in his and Bev's name this summer. Al did not enjoy wood working. Al is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter Denise (Angelo) Lopez, daughter Deanna Semple, and son Alan (Tammy) Fagan, all living in Sioux City; Bev's daughters, Trudy (Tim) Seng of Merrill, and Tami (Mark) Wise of Des Moines; grandchildren, Luis Lopez, Jenniffer Hawley, Daniel Lopez, Thomas Hall, John Hall, Christina Jensen, Brennen Semple, Leah Rose, Becca Lopez, Alexandra Fagan, Cole Fagan, Andrew Wise, Eliza Seng, Adam Wise, and Winton Seng; and great-grandchildren, Layanna Lopez and Izack Hall.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and their husbands, Leona and Albert Thorpe, and Lila and Alex Pelelo; aunts; uncles; special nieces; and beloved pets, Lady, Freckles, and Callie.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Siouxland.