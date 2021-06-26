LaDon Mott

Le Mars, Iowa

LaDon Mott, 60, of Le Mars, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be 2 p.m. today at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. The Rev. Christian Meier from St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery at Le Mars. Visitation with the family present was held 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 1 p.m. until service time today at the funeral home.

LaDon Robert Mott was born March 23, 1961, in Sioux Falls, S.D., the son of Donald and Virginia (Hanson) Mott. He lived a short time in Canton, S.D., before moving to Brunsville, Iowa, and later, Seney, Iowa. He attended school in Le Mars and graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1980. Following high school, LaDon began working in construction.

He was united in marriage to Karla Huisman on March 15, 1986, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. They made their home in Le Mars. LaDon continued working in construction until retiring due to his health. LaDon volunteered with the Plymouth County Disaster Services for many years.

LaDon did not let his health and mobility slow him down. He was exceptionally good with his hands and could create many things out of nothing. Recently, he enjoyed making and smoking pipes. He enjoyed presenting many videos on YouTube on the things he created. In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting. He also enjoyed ham radio using his call sign of "KC0AX" for many years. His most important thing in life was his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of over 35 years, Karla of Le Mars; two children and their families, Virginia (Trent) Hanner of Oyens, Iowa, and their children, Riley and Raiden; David (Ana) Mott of Sioux City, and their children, Lucia, Nadia, and Lincoln; his in-laws, Jean Huisman of Le Mars, Donna Hensel of Milrow, Minn., Dale (Patty) Huisman of Le Mars, and Kristy Pierson of Le Mars; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Virginia Mott; and his in-laws, Mary Keister and Jim Hensel.