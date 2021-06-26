Menu
LaDon Mott
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA

LaDon Mott

Le Mars, Iowa

LaDon Mott, 60, of Le Mars, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be 2 p.m. today at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. The Rev. Christian Meier from St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery at Le Mars. Visitation with the family present was held 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 1 p.m. until service time today at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LaDon Robert Mott was born March 23, 1961, in Sioux Falls, S.D., the son of Donald and Virginia (Hanson) Mott. He lived a short time in Canton, S.D., before moving to Brunsville, Iowa, and later, Seney, Iowa. He attended school in Le Mars and graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1980. Following high school, LaDon began working in construction.

He was united in marriage to Karla Huisman on March 15, 1986, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. They made their home in Le Mars. LaDon continued working in construction until retiring due to his health. LaDon volunteered with the Plymouth County Disaster Services for many years.

LaDon did not let his health and mobility slow him down. He was exceptionally good with his hands and could create many things out of nothing. Recently, he enjoyed making and smoking pipes. He enjoyed presenting many videos on YouTube on the things he created. In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting. He also enjoyed ham radio using his call sign of "KC0AX" for many years. His most important thing in life was his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of over 35 years, Karla of Le Mars; two children and their families, Virginia (Trent) Hanner of Oyens, Iowa, and their children, Riley and Raiden; David (Ana) Mott of Sioux City, and their children, Lucia, Nadia, and Lincoln; his in-laws, Jean Huisman of Le Mars, Donna Hensel of Milrow, Minn., Dale (Patty) Huisman of Le Mars, and Kristy Pierson of Le Mars; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Virginia Mott; and his in-laws, Mary Keister and Jim Hensel.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA
Jun
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA
Jun
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
LaDon, you will be missed by many.
Stanley Willis
Acquaintance
July 7, 2021
I am very sorry to hear ladonn past away. Sympathies to his family
Louie Literski
Friend
July 1, 2021
Karla you are in our prayers and thoughts.
Mike and Sandi
Sandi Wiig
June 30, 2021
Deepest sympathy to LaDon's family. He was a generous man with so many friends around the world. We will always have him in our prayers.
Phil Goodman
Friend
June 29, 2021
I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Karla, David, Virginia and the rest of the family. So very sorry to hear about your loss. He sure was a fighter!! My prayers are with you during this time.
Heather Remmick
Neighbor
June 28, 2021
My deepest sympathys go out to Ladons wife, children, and grand children. He was one of the most kind hearted generous people I've had the pleasure to meet in the pipe community and in this world. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. #sweetsmokes
Jimmie Schimmels aka Smokey Mo
Friend
June 27, 2021
Karla and family, you have my deepest sympathy. It is good to know he is in a much better place, free of pain and worries. God bless you.
Mark Bohner
Neighbor
June 27, 2021
Karla and family I’m so sorry for your loss
Steve Marsh
Coworker
June 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to LaDon’s wife and family. May God give you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Jere Nelson
Friend
June 26, 2021
I miss ya, LaDon. Friends from Instagram and Youtube since 2014. Enjoyed our phone visits. Rest in Peace, brother. Your friend, Grampa Bones
Jere Nelson
Friend
June 26, 2021
A friend and fellow Ham radio operator know LaDon for years always looked at him as a friend tho we had not spoken in many years just as life is some times i never forgot him i offtern would run into Karla she would keep me posted how he was doing , I also served with him in Plymouth County Disaster Services He was a great Dad and Im sure just as great Grand Parent Many Prayers to all his family in these hard times 73s my freind From WA0IUG Brian Nitzschke , KC0AXE is now SK Rest in peace
BRIAN NITZSCHKE
June 25, 2021
My sympathies to you Karla and family for your loss. Sending prayers in this difficult time.
Kris Day
June 25, 2021
My sincere condolences for the family. LaDon was a wonderful friend.
chad yarbrough
Friend
June 25, 2021
My sympathy to the family and friends of LaDon, we were friends in the long ago.
Jeff Schoenrock
Friend
June 25, 2021
Cathy Gray
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results