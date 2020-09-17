LaDonna Kay Kindig

Anthon, Iowa

LaDonna Kay Kindig, 80, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Correctionville Specialty Care in Correctionville, Iowa.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon. Shirley Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery at Anthon. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged.

LaDonna K. (Moodie) Kindig was born on July 29, 1940, the daughter of Florin and Dorothea (Hough) Moodie. She was oldest of three children who graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School.

On Oct. 30, 1965, she married Robert L. Kindig of Correctionville. Over their 50-year marriage, they raised four children in Anthon, where they owned and operated the DX gas station for many years. She proudly worked at the Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge in Anthon for 30 years, where she built friendships with people of all ages, coworkers and customers alike.

Over the years she spent her time with the Little Sioux Motorcycle Club, crafting stain glass, antiquing, and spending time with her husband at the casino. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and she loved nothing more than hosting a houseful of family. She enjoyed carrying on family traditions and creating some of her own. LaDonna had a passion for decorating her humble home all year long. Anyone who stopped by was always treated as family. LaDonna had many pets but she especially enjoyed her cats in retirement.

Those left to honor her memory include children, Doug (Piper) of Aneta, N.D., Heather Shuck of Anthon, Robin Kerns of Correctionville, and Amy (Shawn) of Jefferson, S.D.; grandchildren, Alexi Wilson, Taryn Donnelly, Natasha Olsowski, Laci Huck, Dillon Huck, Joshua Nelson, Laken Nelson, Natalie Ritter, Hunter Ritter, and Jax Trosper; 10 great-grandchildren; and dear friends, Mary and Ann Houghtaling.

Greeting her in death were her parents, Florin and Dorothea Moodie; husband, Robert L. Kindig; granddaughter, Tana Kay Ritter; grandson, Dash Donnelly; and brothers, Curtis and Nevin Moodie.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Anthon Rescue Squad, Mills Pharmacy, and Jim Rusch and staff for the care given towards Donna over many years as well as Correctionville Specialty Care Staff for their tenderness in her last few years of life. A special thank you to Hospice of Siouxland for all you do.