LaDonna Oltmanns

Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Craig, Iowa

89, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Services: Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A., Craig. Burial: following services, St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Craig. Visitation: Jan. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, and resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time, at the church.