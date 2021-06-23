Lance Matthew Crosgrove

Sioux City

Lance Matthew Crosgrove, 51, of Sioux City passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Loving Faith Fellowship Church in Sioux City. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City is assisting the arrangements.

Lance was born Aug. 24, 1969, in Hawarden, Iowa, the son of Roger and Beverly (Jurgensen) Crosgrove. He graduated from West High School in Sioux City. After graduation Lance served in the USS KISKA AE-35 USN-Navy from 1988 to 1993.

Lance loved his kids and grandchildren unconditionally. He was also a Harley Davidson enthusiast, who enjoyed bikes, babes, bourbon and tattoos.

He is survived by his daughter, Kortney Jepsen, (Darin) of Beresford, S.D.; two sons, Todd Crosgrove, and Branden Crosgrove, both of Sioux City; sisters Robin Schmidt, and Heidi Trobaugh (Jerry); stepmother, Dianna Daugherty; Dawn Davis, Kelly Vice (Bill), SueAnn Jackson (Delana), Heather Hendrix, and Katrina Jackson (Dennis); and seven grandchildren, Logan, Liam, Elaina, Elijah, Amor, Camila and Malani.