Larry Alfred Ahlers

Rosalie, Neb.

Larry Alfred Ahlers, 78, of Rosalie passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Walthill, with Pastor Toni Hightree officiating. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery in Bancroft. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

Larry was born on Jan. 16, 1943, in Lyons, Neb., to Alfred and Mable Teresa (Soll) Ahlers. He was baptized on Feb. 21, 1943, and confirmed on April 14, 1957, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rosalie. Larry attended and graduated from Rosalie Public High School on May 16, 1961. On March 9, 1963, Larry married Diane Carol Kinning at the Methodist Church in Rosalie. To his union the couple had two children, Tim and Tammy.

Larry was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and served on several church committees. He also served as the past President of the Rosalie Public School Board of Education. Larry is currently the Vice President of Ahlers Cattle Company, Inc. and served as their President for several years. He enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the winters after the fall harvest was complete. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Larry is survived by his wife, Diane Ahlers of Rosalie; son, Tim (Sandra) Ahlers of Rosalie; daughter, Tammy (Scott) Miller of Millbury, Mass.; grandchildren, Derek Ahlers of Omaha, Neb., Lauren Ahlers of Lincoln, Neb., Taryn (Cody) Crow of Buckeye, Ariz., Corrianne Miller of Millbury, and Michael Miller of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Carter, Evelyn, and Calvin Crow all of Buckeye; sister, Carol (Mylon) Beutler of Bancroft, Neb.; brothers, Dennis (Elizabeth) Ahlers of Burnsville, Minn., and Gary (Naomi) Ahlers of Lincoln; and a very special family friend, Carmen Russman of Bancroft.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Mable Ahlers; and a brother, Duane Ahlers.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Siouxland or First United Methodist Church in Walthill.