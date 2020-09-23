Menu
Larry D. Cook
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020

Larry D. Cook

Sioux City

Lawrence D. "Larry" Cook, 51, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com

Larry was born on March 1, 1969, in Omaha, to Lawrence and Vickie (Thompson) Cook. He grew up in the Omahaouncil Bluffs area, before moving to Sioux City permanently in 2014.

He married Elizabeth Roberts on Sept. 7, 2010 in Dakota City.

Larry was a family man and a truly loving father and husband. He enjoyed playing catch and football with his friends and family, and always loved cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cook; children, Larry Cook, Devon Cook, and Stephanie Cook; stepdaughters, Brianna and Cassandra Roberts; mother, Vickie Cook; brothers, Brian (Suzanne) Cook and Dion Cook; sisters-in-law, Barbara Sanchez-Drake (Jimmy Drake) and Yvonne (Garry) Welborn; nieces, Randie (Sam) and Sarah; and nephews, Chris, Matt, Josh, Justin, Hunter, Schyler, John, and Xavier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Cook; and his grandparents.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104
Sep
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
