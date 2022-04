Larry is a sweet careing man. I only knew Larry for a short period of his life, but during that time, I learned what type of man he is and he will be missed by all. I extend my deepest sympathy to his family for their loss. But one must remember all the good times and good things Larry said and did. Now, Larry is under God's care and finally with his loving wife Jan, for eternity.

Terry Friend December 29, 2021