Larry Gene "Skip" Jones Jr.
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Larry "Skip" Gene Jones Jr.

Sioux City

Larry "Skip" Gene Jones Jr., 59, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Sioux City.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, Iowa with Pastor Jay Denne, St. Luke Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa. Social distancing and masks are required. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 15 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, please respect social distancing and masks are required. Condolences can be left online for the family at www.christysmith.com

Skip was born March 10, 1961 in Sioux City to Larry and Juanita (Cougill) Jones, Sr. He lived his whole life in Sioux City. Larry married Becky Hansel on July 19, 1980 in Sioux City. Larry worked at Omaha Line Hydraulics for 30 years before retiring.

Skip's hobbies were cars, especially his Chevelle, camping in Colorado and at Spirit Lake. A few things Larry loved were his dogs, Broncos football, and watching his grandsons Kaeysn and Easton play baseball; he never missed a game. Some of his favorite foods were tacos, burgers and pizza.

He is survived by his wife, Becky of Sioux City; son, Michael and fiancé Robyn Jones of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Austin Prokop, Kaesyn Jones, Easton Jones; mother, Juanita Cougill of Sioux City; father in-law, Mike and Christine Hansel of North Sioux City; two brothers, Mark and Shanna Jones of Dakota Dunes, and Randy Jones of Sioux City; many nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, Darrel Wait of Colorado; and many other relatives and close friends.

Larry was preceded by father, Larry Jones Sr.; son, Chris Jones; mother-in-law, Sharon Hansel; and brother-in-law, Todd Hansel.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Can’t believe he is gone . Took it for granted that I could call him any time and he would be there. My deepest sympathy for his loved ones. He is already missed.
Bernie Beaver
Friend
December 17, 2020
Corey Weitzel
December 17, 2020
My sincere and deepest Prayers for the Jones family. May God give you peace and good memories in your time of grief. I was blessed to know Skip since we first met on The Loop back in the early 80´s. Many all nighters racing at the Box Factory and working at Omahaline together. He was a great friend, funny, and would help anyone who was in need. He will be truly missed. God Speed my Friend.
Jim Brinkerhoff Jr
December 16, 2020
Sorry to hear of Skip's passing. Will miss talking to him at car events..
Dave Wenberg
December 16, 2020
Kari beving
December 16, 2020
Becky Caring thoughts and prayers to you and your family at this time.
Jan & Bob Burg
December 16, 2020
I have known Skip since my Loop & Box Factory days from the late 80's & early 90's. He definitely loved cars and loved helping friends with theirs. We lost touch for several years but reconnected this year and im very happy about that but it wasnt long enough as i was crushed to hear the news of his passing. Skip, you will be missed and fondly remembered!
Kevin Gregoire
December 16, 2020
Becky I am so sorry to hear about Skip!! My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Carlee
December 15, 2020
Larry was a childhood friend. We grew up a couple blocks away. He was also known as "Skipper" then. The last time I saw Larry was about '79 or '80 near downtown Sioux City. He saw me walking back to M'side, pulled over and gave me a lift home in his, I believe, 1957 Chevy! :)
Kirk Wickey
December 15, 2020
I am just so very sorry Becky! My heart aches for you! Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers!
Shelley Stone
December 15, 2020
I want to tell the family that I´m very sorry for your loss and RIP Skip
Steven Boggs Sr
December 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time. Kim Blake
Kim Blake
December 14, 2020
Kimberly Blake
December 14, 2020
Becky- My deepest condolences to you & your family! Prayers flooding your way! Nancy Wackerhagen
Nancy Wackerhagen
December 14, 2020
