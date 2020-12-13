Larry "Skip" Gene Jones Jr.

Sioux City

Larry "Skip" Gene Jones Jr., 59, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Sioux City.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, Iowa with Pastor Jay Denne, St. Luke Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa. Social distancing and masks are required. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 15 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, please respect social distancing and masks are required. Condolences can be left online for the family at www.christysmith.com

Skip was born March 10, 1961 in Sioux City to Larry and Juanita (Cougill) Jones, Sr. He lived his whole life in Sioux City. Larry married Becky Hansel on July 19, 1980 in Sioux City. Larry worked at Omaha Line Hydraulics for 30 years before retiring.

Skip's hobbies were cars, especially his Chevelle, camping in Colorado and at Spirit Lake. A few things Larry loved were his dogs, Broncos football, and watching his grandsons Kaeysn and Easton play baseball; he never missed a game. Some of his favorite foods were tacos, burgers and pizza.

He is survived by his wife, Becky of Sioux City; son, Michael and fiancé Robyn Jones of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Austin Prokop, Kaesyn Jones, Easton Jones; mother, Juanita Cougill of Sioux City; father in-law, Mike and Christine Hansel of North Sioux City; two brothers, Mark and Shanna Jones of Dakota Dunes, and Randy Jones of Sioux City; many nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, Darrel Wait of Colorado; and many other relatives and close friends.

Larry was preceded by father, Larry Jones Sr.; son, Chris Jones; mother-in-law, Sharon Hansel; and brother-in-law, Todd Hansel.