Larry Kaschmitter

Sioux City

Larry Kaschmitter, 69, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Military honors will be presented at the funeral home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.

Lawrence John "Larry," the son of Richard and Mildred (Gerst) Kaschmitter, was born Oct. 19, 1951, in Le Mars, Iowa. Larry grew up in Le Mars and graduated from Gehlen Catholic High School.

Following high school, he served in the United States Navy on the USS Kawishiwi until his honorable discharge. He returned to make his home in Le Mars, and he began working for the telephone company. Larry worked for the telephone company for 42 years until his retirement.

On June 19, 1976, Larry was united in marriage to Joan E. Metz in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with two children. The family made their home in Sioux City.

Larry enjoyed being outdoors doing yard work and keeping his 1976 Oldsmobile in pristine condition. In addition, he enjoyed golfing and having coffee with his buddies. Above all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his children and grandchildren, Becky (Garry) Mulheron and their son, Austin; and Mitch (Nikki) Kaschmitter and their children, Jackson and Brooklyn; one brother, Mike (Betty) Kaschmitter; seven sisters, Isabelle (Dick) Laddusaw, Marilyn (Bud) Bruzak, Evelyn Black, Bonnie (Gene) DeBoe, Susie Strouse, Carol (Lynn) Day, and Jolene Burton (Brad Hanson); sister-in-law, Fran Kaschmitter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mildred Kaschmitter; wife, Joan (Metz); brothers, Fred (Joyce) Kaschmitter and Dick Kaschmitter; sister, Arlene (Bob) Simmons; and brothers-in-law, Bill Langel, Jack Leseman, Charles Black, Rich Strouse and Leo Burton.