Larry G. Manker

Sioux City

Larry G. Manker, 85, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Bickford Senior Living.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City with Pastor David Koehler officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Larry Gene, the son of Elmer and Edna (Thiesen) Manker, was born on a farm near Kingsley, Iowa. He went to country school at Moville and then Pierson High School. Larry attended Lawton High School in his junior year and graduated with the class of 1953. After high school, he volunteered for the draft and served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Larry attended Morningside College where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1960.

On Oct. 19, 1956, Larry was united in marriage to Sally Elaine Anderson at the Lawton Presbyterian Church. This union was blessed with three children. Larry's banking career started at Morningside State Bank. In 1964, he went to work for First Federal Savings and Loan and retired in 1989. In retirement, Larry took on the role of CEO at several troubled savings and loan companies in Iowa and Minnesota.

Larry was a member of Morningside Commercial Club, Sioux City Chamber of Commerce, he served on the Board of Directors of Rivercade, and many others. He was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church, formerly Morningside Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder for many years.

Larry had many hobbies and passions in life including: boating, bowling, fishing, hunting and golfing. Throughout the years, Larry and Sally enjoyed square dancing and playing cards with several card clubs. After retirement, he spent his time with friends having coffee at HyVee and playing cards at the Point After. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family and grandchildren, he loved attending their many activities.

Larry is survived by his wife Sally; three children Kelly (Duane) Langley, Craig (Marjorie) Manker, and Renee (Brad) Beach; five grandchildren Brett Langley, Brady (Kari) Beach, Alex (Jill) Beach, Carly Langley, and Conner (Carlee) Beach; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Nona Kay in infancy and June (Bill) Corbin; and one brother Gaylen Manker.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Faith United Presbyterian Church.