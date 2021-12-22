Menu
Larry L. Merryman
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Larry L. Merryman

Sergeant Bluff

Larry L. Merryman, 79, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. today at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held half hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Larry was born on Oct. 29, 1942, in Sioux City, the son of Charles and Helen (Bever) Merryman. He attended Riverside and then Central High Schools. On March of 1963 he married Clara Brubaker. Larry worked at Wincharger for five years and IBP (now Tyson) for 35 years before retiring. For the last 20 years Larry worked with Clara at their in-home Day Care. He enjoyed going fishing, camping, hunting, playing cards and bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Clara; son, Bradley (Dustyne) Merryman; two daughters, Brenda (Blake) Saxen, and Teresa Andersen (Richard); sister, Sherry Whitney; ten grandchildren, Casey (Jeremy) Oleson, Amber (Justin) Baker, Kelsey (Blake) Hinrickson, Dustin (Kim) Anderson, Tiffany (Aaron) Ballantyne, Cassie Rupp, Tony Saxen, Shane Saxen, Sami Saxen, Matthew Larson; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charlie Merryman.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt condolences go out to Larry's wife Clara as well as to his children Brad, Brenda, Teresa and their families. The times our families shared are countless not to mention unforgettable. Larry was the life of the party. The guy who made sure everything and everyone was just right. Whether it be in their home, outside, at the park, mushroom hunting or at a picnic, Larry made sure all was good. The guy had a huge sense of humor and his one liners make me smile and laugh to this day. I know my brother Tom feels the same way. Fond memories I/we will always treasure. Simply one of the best dang horseshoe players of his day. To be his partner meant you ain't going anywhere for quite a while. Heck yea to that. To Brad, Brenda, Teresa, my heart aches for guys during this loss. Clara I can't put into words what your friendship meant to mom and I know she'd be helping to console you in any way she could if she were here. Larry may you rest in peace my friend. (Mike / Brenda Johnson)
Mike Johnson
Friend
December 28, 2021
So Sorry for your Loss. Thoughts and Prayers!
Robin Beller-Daughter of Barbara
Other
December 23, 2021
