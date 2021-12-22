Larry L. Merryman

Sergeant Bluff

Larry L. Merryman, 79, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. today at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held half hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Larry was born on Oct. 29, 1942, in Sioux City, the son of Charles and Helen (Bever) Merryman. He attended Riverside and then Central High Schools. On March of 1963 he married Clara Brubaker. Larry worked at Wincharger for five years and IBP (now Tyson) for 35 years before retiring. For the last 20 years Larry worked with Clara at their in-home Day Care. He enjoyed going fishing, camping, hunting, playing cards and bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Clara; son, Bradley (Dustyne) Merryman; two daughters, Brenda (Blake) Saxen, and Teresa Andersen (Richard); sister, Sherry Whitney; ten grandchildren, Casey (Jeremy) Oleson, Amber (Justin) Baker, Kelsey (Blake) Hinrickson, Dustin (Kim) Anderson, Tiffany (Aaron) Ballantyne, Cassie Rupp, Tony Saxen, Shane Saxen, Sami Saxen, Matthew Larson; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charlie Merryman.