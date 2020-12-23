Larry 'Gene' Rose

Sioux City

Larry "Gene" Rose, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing is required. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gene was born April 7, 1940, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Edward and Emma (Tausk) Rose. On Oct. 11, 1986, Gene married Victoria Tieck at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City.

Gene worked various construction and labor jobs until he began working at Prince Manufacturing. He worked at Prince Manufacturing for 38 years and retired at age 62 as an IRO inspector. He also worked at Sioux City School District for two summers mowing lawns.

Gene enjoyed fishing and going to the racetrack with his son, Zach. He was known as a jokester; he enjoyed pulling pranks on his co-workers. He was a hard worker and a loving husband. Gene and Victoria brought together a large mixed family; they fostered many children together. Gene attended many of his children's sports events.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 34 years, Victoria Rose of Sioux City; children, Ed (Diane) Rose of North Sioux City, Mike (Lori) Rose of Sioux City, Gina (Dale) Blatchford of Newcastle, Neb., Dorothy (Bobby Auen) Schrader, Melissa (Dave) O'Connor, Stacey (Ron Westbrook) Tieck, Zach Rose, Nicole (Lucas Boddy) Rose, Sharessa (Arturo Perez) Rose, Jared Rose, Jaron (Elizabeth Segura) Rose, Chanile Rose, all of Sioux City; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Boykin of Sioux City; extended caring family, Jerry and Bonnie Tappe, Steven Reandeau, Roger Reandeau, Mike Reandeau, Richard Homer, Penny Haugtvedt, Edna and Cody Carlson, all of Warroad, Minn.; 22 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Bernadine Rose Pinney; and extended family member, Donna Miller.