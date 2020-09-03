Larry W. Scofield

Sioux City

Larry William Scofield, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at a local care center.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Larry was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Charles and Loraine Scofield.

Larry married Laurie Sue Slate on Aug. 26, 1989 in Sioux City. He worked as a buyer for Ace Dry Goods, and after that business closed, he worked as a traveling salesman, selling wholesale items. Larry then worked for CED (Consolidated Electric Distribution) as a delivery warehouse driver before retiring. After retirement, he enjoyed a paper route.

Larry enjoyed dancing, listening to music, playing pool with his brother, Eddie, golf, bowling, gambling, and camping. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed watching football. Larry loved to be around people and was very social and fun loving.

Survivors include his wife, Laurie Sue Scofield of Sioux City; daughter, Kristi Scofield of Sioux City; other children from previous relationships prior to 1989; Megen Grieve of Sioux City, who was like a second daughter to Larry; sister, Linda Terrell (Lynn Weigel) of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Mickey Scofield of Sioux City; and siblings-in-law, David (Teresa) Slate, Dale (Karol) Slate, Danny (Sandy) Slate, JoAnne (Eugene) Potter, Jane (Marv) Whitlock, Jean Griffin, Mary Kay Miller,(Linda Slate), and Teresa (Ron) Lemke.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and Eddie; sister, Margie; brothers-in-law, Billy Slate, Joseph Slate, Tom Griffin, and Dick Miller; and other loved ones.