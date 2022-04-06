Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry L. Watkins
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Send Flowers

Larry L. Watkins

Sioux City

Larry L. Watkins, 80, of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at a local hospital.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Larry was born on May 18, 1941, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Truman and Esther (Klave) Watkins. He graduated from Morningside College in 1975. On Oct. 10, 1975, he married Janice Johnson in Sioux City.

Throughout his life, Larry worked in many walks of life. He spent years working at Sioux Tools, Roberts Dairy, Refrigeration Engineering, and Lawler's Fixture Company.

He was a season ticket holder for Musketeers hockey, an avid bowler and golfer, had a love for classic cars and enjoyed wrenching on them, and enjoyed attending swap meets. He also enjoyed having a cold beer at the pop stand.

He served our nation in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Watkins of Sioux City; daughter, Dana Watkins of Sioux City and her children Maddison Medbourn, Hunter Medbourn, and Sam Steele; son, Chris (Heidi) Watkins of Grimes, Iowa, and their children Lainey and Sam Watkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Bryan Watkins.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
IA
Apr
8
Service
2:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.