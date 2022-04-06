Larry L. Watkins

Sioux City

Larry L. Watkins, 80, of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at a local hospital.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Larry was born on May 18, 1941, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Truman and Esther (Klave) Watkins. He graduated from Morningside College in 1975. On Oct. 10, 1975, he married Janice Johnson in Sioux City.

Throughout his life, Larry worked in many walks of life. He spent years working at Sioux Tools, Roberts Dairy, Refrigeration Engineering, and Lawler's Fixture Company.

He was a season ticket holder for Musketeers hockey, an avid bowler and golfer, had a love for classic cars and enjoyed wrenching on them, and enjoyed attending swap meets. He also enjoyed having a cold beer at the pop stand.

He served our nation in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Watkins of Sioux City; daughter, Dana Watkins of Sioux City and her children Maddison Medbourn, Hunter Medbourn, and Sam Steele; son, Chris (Heidi) Watkins of Grimes, Iowa, and their children Lainey and Sam Watkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Bryan Watkins.