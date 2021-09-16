I would like for the boys to know you had a great mother that did the best she could she loved you boys and her Grandchildren more then life it self. My sister has gone to be with Jesus and some of her family. I will miss her and our talks on the phone. I will always have her in my heart and our memories we shared together. Pixie I love you and to the Walters family I am here anytime you need a talk or hug from your Aunt Janice will always be here for you. May God be with you during this difficult time. All my love Aunt Janice

Janice Johnson Stoddard Family September 16, 2021