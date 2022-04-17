Laurabel D. 'Laurie' Stewart

Waterbury, Neb.

Laurabel D. "Laurie" Stewart, 79, of Waterbury passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Yuma, Ariz.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Allen United Methodist Church in Allen, Neb. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday with prayer service at 7 p.m. all held at the church. Burial will be at Eastview Cemetery in Rural Allen. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Laurabel was born the daughter of Alfred and Mildred (Stull) Smith on Sept. 27, 1942, in Sioux City. She received her schooling at Waterbury High School. Laurie married Jerald E. Stewart on Sept. 13, 1959, at Springbank Church east of Allen. After their marriage, they made their home in South Sioux City until they moved to the farm outside of Waterbury in 1968. They enjoyed 62 years together.

Laurie drove school bus for the Waterbury school system until it closed and then worked for the Waterbury Post Office for 10 years. She did all of that while maintaining the house and making sure that everyone was fed and taken care of. She really did it all.

She was known as "Mom" to everyone. She put her children and grandchildren before anything else in her life, and they were her greatest accomplishment. She enjoyed traveling and spent the last 13 winters in Arizona, sewing, dancing, and golfing. She made countless quilts for her family over the years.

Laurie was a longtime member of the Allen United Methodist Church.

Laurie is survived by her husband, Jerald Stewart of Waterbury; children, Jerald (Janine) Stewart, Jr. of Newcastle, Neb., Steven (Brenda) Stewart of Wynot, Neb., Rick (Diane) Stewart of Waterbury, Neb., Troy (Amy) Stewart of Newcastle, and Tammy (James Jr.) Twohig of Waterbury; siblings, Mildred "Millie" (Ken) Kruse of Des Moines, Iowa, Richard "Dick" Smith of Dakota City, Mary "Molly" (Ron) Meier of St. Paul, Minn., Betty Smith of South Sioux City, Ginger Vomacka of Kent, Ohio, Joseph "Joe" (Lilly) Smith of Waterbury, and Susan Hickman of South Sioux City; grandchildren, Austen (Laura) Stewart, Alycia (Ronald) Nelson, Erin Stewart, Brooke (Mitch) Lewon, Megan (Mark) Wortmann, Cole (Naomi) Stewart, Brandyn Stewart, Cody (Shannon) Stewart, Jacob (Faith) Stewart, Elizabeth (Joel) Henely, Logan Nelson, Devin Twohig, and Allyson Twohig; and 19 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Douglas Stewart; and brothers, Frederick "Tom," Larry, and John Smith.