Laurel Marie Mesner
FUNERAL HOME
Farber & Otteman Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
1120 W Main St
Sac City, IA

Laurel Marie (Laurie) Mesner

Sac City, Iowa

Laurel (Laurie) Marie Mesner, 63, of Sac City passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her home in Sac City.

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are with Farber & Otteman Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be left at www.farberotteman.com.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Mesner; daughter Mary (Jeff) Kilzer; granddaughters Lacey (Matt) Kern, and Lily Kilzer; great-granddaughters Madison Kilzer, and Laura Kern; sisters Peggy Leggett, Gerri Ann (Sheldon) Pettit, Michelle (Frank) Richardson-Tenuta, and Tracy Bertrand (Jason Leaver); brother Tony Bertrand; and many extended family members and friends.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, Terrence Vertrand and F. Geneva (Bertrand) Klaus; brother Mike Bertrand; and brothers-in-law Michael Leggett, and Lynn Richardson.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
