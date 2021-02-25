Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laurence Michael Bertrand
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Laurence Michael Bertrand

Quimby, Iowa

Laurence Michael Bertrand, 61, of Quimby passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his sister Michelle's home in Sioux City.

Services will be held 11 a.m. today at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held at the same location Friday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Laurence "Mike" Michael Bertrand was born on Oct. 24, 1959, in Sioux City, the son of Terrance and Frances (Klaus) Bertrand. He attended Westwood High School and graduated in 1977. He married Peggy Wilkens on July 10, 1989.

Mike worked from packing houses, to manufacturing computers at Gateway to driving a semi truck around the world. Mike loved the outdoors including fishing, hunting, golfing and camping. Pretty much anything outdoors. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July where he loved to put on the biggest display! He loved the fireworks. Mike's grandkids will always remember Grandpa's Donald Duck interpretation.

Mike is survived by his son, Aaron (Heidi) Suhorepetz; daughters, Trish Smith (Adam), Kaye Sanchez, and Amanda Vogel(James); a brother, Tony Bertrand; sisters, Peggy Leggett, Gerri Ann (Sheldon) Pettit, Laurel (Keith) Mesner, Michelle (Frank) Richardson-Tenuta, Tracy Bertrand (Jason Leaver); 19 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by the love of his life Peggy Bertrand; his daughter, Selena Suhorepetz; his grandchildren Micah Rouillard, and Josiah Vogel; his parents; and his brothers-in-law, Michael Leggett and Lynn Richardson.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street, Sergeant Bluff, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.