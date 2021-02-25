Laurence Michael Bertrand

Quimby, Iowa

Laurence Michael Bertrand, 61, of Quimby passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his sister Michelle's home in Sioux City.

Services will be held 11 a.m. today at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held at the same location Friday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Laurence "Mike" Michael Bertrand was born on Oct. 24, 1959, in Sioux City, the son of Terrance and Frances (Klaus) Bertrand. He attended Westwood High School and graduated in 1977. He married Peggy Wilkens on July 10, 1989.

Mike worked from packing houses, to manufacturing computers at Gateway to driving a semi truck around the world. Mike loved the outdoors including fishing, hunting, golfing and camping. Pretty much anything outdoors. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July where he loved to put on the biggest display! He loved the fireworks. Mike's grandkids will always remember Grandpa's Donald Duck interpretation.

Mike is survived by his son, Aaron (Heidi) Suhorepetz; daughters, Trish Smith (Adam), Kaye Sanchez, and Amanda Vogel(James); a brother, Tony Bertrand; sisters, Peggy Leggett, Gerri Ann (Sheldon) Pettit, Laurel (Keith) Mesner, Michelle (Frank) Richardson-Tenuta, Tracy Bertrand (Jason Leaver); 19 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by the love of his life Peggy Bertrand; his daughter, Selena Suhorepetz; his grandchildren Micah Rouillard, and Josiah Vogel; his parents; and his brothers-in-law, Michael Leggett and Lynn Richardson.