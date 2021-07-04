LaVelle DeHaan Rice

Dakota Dunes

LaVelle DeHaan Rice, 90, of Dakota Dunes, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff.

Per LaVelle's wishes, no public services will be held. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to

www.meyerbroschapels.com.

LaVelle was born on April 23, 1931, in Omaha, Neb., to Francis and Isabelle (Sullivan) Kennedy. She was a longtime resident having moved to Sioux City from Omaha in 1959.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Rice, on Feb.6, 2012. They had been married for 20 years.

She was an excellent seamstress in her early years and her dresses were occasionally mistaken for something that might have been purchased in New York City.

She loved watching movies and reading. She was a lover of animals and at different times throughout her life cared for cats, dogs, horses, parakeets, and love birds. Her love birds laid eggs and, to the astonishment of the local pet shop owner, they hatched.

In the early 60s, she and her second husband, Jake DeHaan, bred Great Danes as a hobby. Following the sudden death of her second husband in 1971, LaVelle took over the small pet food business that he had started.

Survivors include her children, Suzane Henderson (Dan) of Sioux City, Tawnya O'Neill of Dakota Dunes, and Jake DeHaan of Palm Springs, Calif. Surviving grandchildren are Taryn Henderson (Mark Steenhoek) of Norwalk, Iowa, Britt Henderson (Mika) of Sioux City, Ashley Cleveland (Steph Garule) of Sioux City, and Chase Cleveland of Dakota Dunes. Surviving great-grandchildren include Koen Henderson, Kiko Henderson, Nash Cleveland, Cruz Cleveland, and Mayzi Cleveland, all of Sioux City. LaVelle is also survived by her brother, Patrick Kennedy of Berlin, Germany; many nieces and nephews; and stepchildren and stepgrandchildren which include but are not limited to the DeHaans of Des Moines and the Rices and Claussens of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by several special people not mentioned above. They include her first husband, Bill Roberts; son-in-law, John O'Neill; special friend, Marcella Scott; stepgranddaughter, Jessica (Rice) Wiggins; brother, Francis Kennedy; her parents; and her fur baby, Lily.

LaVelle's family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation for all the wonderful care she received from in-home caregivers, Andrea Uribe and Rhonda Schroeder Johnson, all the nurses and aids at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab and from Hospice of Siouxland.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Carmelites of Sioux City and to the Siouxland Humane Society.